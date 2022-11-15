Khawaja Muhammad Asif criticizes PTI chief for borrowing heavy loans during four year tenure

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday criticized Chairman PTI for borrowing heavy loans during his four-year tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday criticized Chairman PTI for borrowing heavy loans during his four-year tenure.

The people are suffering from heavy loans taken by the last regime of PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that the coalition government was taking all possible measures to provide maximum relief to the poor masses.

Commenting on the appointment of the army chief, he said Imran Khan was making the army chief's appointment controversial adding that the selection of the army chief would be made after observing constitutional procedure.

He assured that the army chief would be selected on merit. In reply to a question about early elections, he said Imran Khan is well aware of his position regarding the election.

Khawaja Asif suggested that PTI Chairman should avoid demanding early elections due to unpopularity among the masses.

He added that the PTI Chief has lost popularity among people and should desist from contesting general elections.