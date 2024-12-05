- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfa ..
Khawaja Rameez Hassan Appointed Coordinator Of The Federal Ministry Of Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony.
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 05:14 PM
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain has appointed Pakistan Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan as his coordinator
Islamabad UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain has appointed Pakistan Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan as his coordinator.According to details, Khawaja Rameez Hassan met Chaudhry Salik Hussain in which he handed over the notification to him and expressed his best wishes.
On this occasion, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that he is grateful to Chaudhry Salik Hussain and the party leadership for getting new responsibilities and will meet Chaudhry Salik Hussain’s expectations.
Recent Stories
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister inaugurates residential complex for Hindu pilgrims at Katas Raj temple5 minutes ago
-
Graduate College for Women wins intercollegiate hockey tournament5 minutes ago
-
PMYP and PAGE signs LoI to empower women5 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests female drug dealer15 minutes ago
-
U.S. launches historic Police-Community Partnership in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
Two children killed, woman injured in Multan firing25 minutes ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi25 minutes ago
-
Poultry farmer killed mysteriously25 minutes ago
-
Cotton factory gutted25 minutes ago
-
Vendors, customers grapple with high fish prices as winter sets in35 minutes ago
-
Seminar on drugs awareness at Sargodha University35 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts seminar on 21st-century learning protocols35 minutes ago