Khawaja Rameez Hassan Appointed Coordinator Of The Federal Ministry Of Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony.

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 05:14 PM

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain has appointed Pakistan Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan as his coordinator

Islamabad UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain has appointed Pakistan Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan as his coordinator.According to details, Khawaja Rameez Hassan met Chaudhry Salik Hussain in which he handed over the notification to him and expressed his best wishes.

On this occasion, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that he is grateful to Chaudhry Salik Hussain and the party leadership for getting new responsibilities and will meet Chaudhry Salik Hussain’s expectations.

