Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Barrister Amjad Malik

Barrister Amjad Malik’s services to the overseas community are commendable. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Apr, 2025) Coordinator for Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Khawaja Rameez Hassan met Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that we are proud of our overseas Pakistanis who represent their country in other cultures while living away from their homeland.

He said that the special efforts of the overseas community to revive the Pakistani economy will prove to be an important milestone in the country’s development.



Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Barrister Amjad Malik said that even while living away from our countrymen, we are working hard for the welfare of the country at every moment. Solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis is among our top priorities.