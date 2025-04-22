Open Menu

Khawaja Rameez Hassan Meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Barrister Amjad Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 12:58 PM

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Barrister Amjad Malik

Barrister Amjad Malik’s services to the overseas community are commendable. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Apr, 2025) Coordinator for Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Khawaja Rameez Hassan met Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that we are proud of our overseas Pakistanis who represent their country in other cultures while living away from their homeland.

He said that the special efforts of the overseas community to revive the Pakistani economy will prove to be an important milestone in the country’s development.


Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Barrister Amjad Malik said that even while living away from our countrymen, we are working hard for the welfare of the country at every moment. Solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis is among our top priorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab From Top

Recent Stories

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

3 minutes ago
 HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

13 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

13 hours ago
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

13 hours ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

13 hours ago
 Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

13 hours ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

13 hours ago
 SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

13 hours ago
 NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan