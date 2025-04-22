- Home
- Pakistan
- Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Barrister Amjad Mali ..
Khawaja Rameez Hassan Meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Barrister Amjad Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 12:58 PM
Barrister Amjad Malik’s services to the overseas community are commendable. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Apr, 2025) Coordinator for Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Khawaja Rameez Hassan met Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission in Lahore.
Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that we are proud of our overseas Pakistanis who represent their country in other cultures while living away from their homeland.
He said that the special efforts of the overseas community to revive the Pakistani economy will prove to be an important milestone in the country’s development.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Barrister Amjad Malik said that even while living away from our countrymen, we are working hard for the welfare of the country at every moment. Solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis is among our top priorities.
Recent Stories
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign
NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz departs for two-day Turkiye visit40 seconds ago
-
International Earth Day highlights individual power to protect planet42 seconds ago
-
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Barrister Amjad Mali ..3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan require special financial assistance to cope with climate change: PM31 minutes ago
-
700 Apply for 4th Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards31 minutes ago
-
DC visits various areas to review anti-polio campaign51 minutes ago
-
Mandra girl’s uncle turns to be her ‘murderer’, killed in shooting of accomplices51 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, AJK leadership discuss political situation, development projects1 hour ago
-
DPC to review promotion of 52 Punjab Prisons officers1 hour ago
-
Two held over bribe1 hour ago
-
Rana Sanaullah hails Sindh govt's canal talks decision2 hours ago
-
Pakistan keen to strengthen space cooperation with China: PM2 hours ago