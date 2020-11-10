Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former CJP Saqib Nisar

(@fidahassanain)

The former CJP came forward and extended his hand for hand-shake with Khawaja Saad Rafique. However, Khawaja Saad Rafique put his hands on his chest and left his seat for the former Chief Justice of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) PML-N leader and former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique did not shake hands with former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the former CJP reached Services Hospital to inquire after PML-Q Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain.

Talking to a tv, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that he did not shake hands with former CJP Saqib Nisar just because of Covid-19.

