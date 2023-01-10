Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister for Railways says that dialogue is imperative for economic stability in the country.

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has stressed for political dialogue for economic stability in the country.

This he stated while talking to newsmen in Lahore on Tuesday.

Saad Rafique said it is first time that national political parties and regional parties are united under the banner of PDM for rule of law and democracy.

He made this statement at the moment when PTI leadership decided to give tough time to the coalition government.

Imran Khan held meeting with the party leaders and decided to give tough time to coalition government.

According to the sources, Imran Khan will himself take part in the anti government movement.