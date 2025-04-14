Open Menu

Khawaja Saad Rafique Calls On IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls on IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Federal Minister for Communications and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan, here on Monday.

During the meeting, country's present and political situation came under discussion. Both the leaders also discussed strong economy, investment and other important affairs.

The meeting said that political partnership between PML-N and Istehkam- e-Pakistan Party (IPP) would continue.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique paid homage to the incumbent government on successfully meeting goals.

Abdul Aleem Khan said, "With the grace of the Allah Almighty coming years are right time for country's economy to take off."

He said that trust of national and international investors was increasing.

The PML-N leader said that the federal government was serious in establishing peace in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MPA Shoaib Siddiqui and PML-N leader Mian Naseer Ahmad were also present in the meeting.

