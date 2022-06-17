UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Saad Rafique Discusses Promoting Aviation Sector Cooperation With Saudi Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Khawaja Saad Rafique discusses promoting aviation sector cooperation with Saudi envoy

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique Friday called on Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and mutual interest

During the meeting, the two sides also deliberated on the possible ways and means to further enhance the existing ties between the two countries, especially in the field of aviation.

Saad Rafique said the Aviation sector played a key role in providing air connectivity, teaming crucial for economic growth and development of any country, a news release said.

"Our focus is to improve safety, security and service across all modes of air connectivity", he said.

The two sides vowed to strengthen cooperation in the aviation sector.

More Stories From Pakistan

