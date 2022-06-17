Khawaja Saad Rafique discusses promoting aviation sector cooperation with Saudi envoy

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique Friday called on Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique Friday called on Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides also deliberated on the possible ways and means to further enhance the existing ties between the two countries, especially in the field of aviation.

Saad Rafique said the Aviation sector played a key role in providing air connectivity, teaming crucial for economic growth and development of any country, a news release said.

"Our focus is to improve safety, security and service across all modes of air connectivity", he said.

The two sides vowed to strengthen cooperation in the aviation sector.