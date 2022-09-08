Khawaja Saad Rafique for opening direct airspace connectivity between Pak, Central Asian States

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday stressed the need to ensure the opening of direct airspace connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asian Countries and directed the ministry of aviation to work on it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday stressed the need to ensure the opening of direct airspace connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asian Countries and directed the ministry of aviation to work on it.

Talking to Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich, and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin, Saad said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relationship with both the countries and was desirous of further enhancing them in all fields of mutual interests.

Welcoming the delegates, Khawaja Saad Rafique discussed various mutual bilateral issues. He also underlined the significance of boosting relations in various areas particularly in Railways and Aviation. Also, he emphasized to increase trade and investment between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan along with Central Asia as a whole.

Federal Minister said that besides political roots, Pakistanis being Muslims have a deep religious affiliation with Central Asian region.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, apprised the dignitaries about the Railways system upgradation initiatives mainly covering ML-1, Thar coal connectivity, and other passengers and freight services improvement measures.

With the completion of these projects, they will particularly benefit the trade between Pakistan and Central Asian Republics.

Both the delegates conveyed their deepest sympathies to the Government and the people of Pakistan over the devastation caused by the recent floods and offered their sincere condolences on the loss of lives due to such heavy unprecedented monsoon rains in the country.

Both Ambassadors showed keen interest in Railways and Aviation industries in Pakistan and have expressed their desire to work with the Government of Pakistan in these industries.

APPszm-sra