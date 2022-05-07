Khawaja Saad visits Faisalabad railway station

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday visited Faisalabad railway station where divisional officers briefed the minister about the steps taken to facilitate the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday visited Faisalabad railway station where divisional officers briefed the minister about the steps taken to facilitate the people.

During his visit the minister also interacted with those travelling by Karakoram Express and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

Khawaja Saad directed the Lahore Divisonal Superintendent to construct shed between platform number 2 and 3 to facilitate the passengers besides restoring parking stands outside the railway station.

He further directed the relevant authorities to repair the platforms besides levelling them.

The minister also heard the problems of the porters and directed the relevant officers to restore the facilities provided to porters in past. He also gave instructions to upgrade the main entry point of the railway station.

Khawaja Saad directed to change the location of vending points so that passengers might not face difficulty while getting on the train.

Talking to media on this occasion, the minister said that those who wanted to make new Pakistan had unfortunately ruined the old Pakistan adding that all things have to be started anew. He said that improvement in railways would be witnessed soon.