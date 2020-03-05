The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications for attending the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) scheduled to be held from October 29 to Nov 5 at Kalyar Sharif, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications for attending the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) scheduled to be held from October 29 to Nov 5 at Kalyar Sharif, India.

According to an official of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the interested applicants can submit their applications for participating in the Urs by March 25.� The applicants are required to submit a non-refundable bank draft of Rs 1,000 alongwith the application. Only 200 Pakistani pilgrims are allowed to attend the Urs and in case the number of applicants exceeds the required quota, the lucky participants would be selected on April 24, 2020 through balloting.

� � The each successful applicant would be informed through intimation letter after one month of the balloting. The successful applicants are required to submit essential expenditures and other travel documents to section officer (Ziarat), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony immediately after receiving the letters. Further details could be obtained by clicking www.hajjinfo.org. Original passport and traveling documents are required to be submitted three months prior to the departure as security clearance of Zaireen needs at least two months as per agreed criteria.