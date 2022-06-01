UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Salman Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of Health Reporters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Khawaja Salman congratulates newly elected body of health reporters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has congratulated newly elected officials of health reporters after the annual elections.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, the minister congratulated Kashif Malik on being elected as president of Lahore health reporters, Imdad Qureshi as senior vice-president, Umm-e-Farwa as vice-president women seat, Suleman Chaudhry as general secretary, Mian Aamir Jameel as joint secretary, Sabir Awan as finance secretary and Daniyal Umer as secretary information.

He said that media is the fourth pillar of society and plays a vital role in disseminating information about health projects to people and the government is thankful to them for their contribution.

