Khawaja Salman Coordinates With Balochistan, Sindh On Pilgrim Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, contacted Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti via telephone on Sunday to discuss the medical treatment of pilgrims injured while traveling to Iran from Punjab.
The conversation was part of a broader effort to ensure swift and effective medical care for those affected by the recent bus accident.
In addition to his discussion with CM Bugti, Khawaja Salman also contacted Balochistan Health Minister Faisal Jamali, Sindh Health Minister Dr.
Azra Paleejo and Secretary Health Muhammad Rehan. He expressed gratitude to both the Balochistan and Sindh governments for their prompt and high-quality medical response to the injured pilgrims.
The governments of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan are working in close coordination to ensure the deceased pilgrims' bodies are delivered to their families with respect and urgency.
Meanwhile, Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer has also communicated with DG Rescue Sindh to oversee the ongoing treatment and support for the injured zayreen.
