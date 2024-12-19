Open Menu

Khawaja Salman Extends Christmas Greetings To Christian Community

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Khawaja Salman extends Christmas greetings to Christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique extended heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community worldwide during the main Christmas ceremony, held at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) on Thursday.

Speaking as the chief guest, he lauded the Executive Director of PIMH Dr. Saqib Bajwa, and his team for organising a beautifully decorated Christmas event.

Highlighting the Christian community's contributions, Khawaja Salman Rafique acknowledged their sacrifices in creation of Pakistan and their pivotal role in the nation's progress. “All minorities in Pakistan have the full right to live according to their beliefs. We share in the joys of the Christian community on this festive occasion,” he said.

The minister also paid tribute to the dedication and services of Christian employees in government hospitals.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Father James Channan, Allama Zubair Abid, and a large gathering of Christian employees. During the event, the Provincial Health Minister joined the attendees in cutting a Christmas cake, symbolizing unity and joy.

Father James Channan and Allama Zubair Abid also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of interfaith harmony and mutual respect.

The event concluded with prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity, reflecting the spirit of togetherness and goodwill among diverse communities in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Christmas Progress Christian Event Government Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Fe ..

Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office

3 minutes ago
 National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global ..

National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments

3 minutes ago
 Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Tra ..

Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..

10 minutes ago
 PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela ..

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event

16 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour ..

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners

33 minutes ago
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

50 minutes ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

1 hour ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

1 hour ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

1 hour ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan