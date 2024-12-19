Khawaja Salman Extends Christmas Greetings To Christian Community
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique extended heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community worldwide during the main Christmas ceremony, held at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) on Thursday.
Speaking as the chief guest, he lauded the Executive Director of PIMH Dr. Saqib Bajwa, and his team for organising a beautifully decorated Christmas event.
Highlighting the Christian community's contributions, Khawaja Salman Rafique acknowledged their sacrifices in creation of Pakistan and their pivotal role in the nation's progress. “All minorities in Pakistan have the full right to live according to their beliefs. We share in the joys of the Christian community on this festive occasion,” he said.
The minister also paid tribute to the dedication and services of Christian employees in government hospitals.
The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Father James Channan, Allama Zubair Abid, and a large gathering of Christian employees. During the event, the Provincial Health Minister joined the attendees in cutting a Christmas cake, symbolizing unity and joy.
Father James Channan and Allama Zubair Abid also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of interfaith harmony and mutual respect.
The event concluded with prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity, reflecting the spirit of togetherness and goodwill among diverse communities in Pakistan.
