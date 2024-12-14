Khawaja Salman Highlights Rights Of Minorities At Christmas Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that all minorities in Pakistan have the full right to live according to their beliefs. He made these remarks as the special guest at a Christmas ceremony organized by the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) on Saturday.
The minister extended heartfelt congratulations to the global Christian community on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Esa (AS), Prophet Jesus, and praised the Christian community's sacrifices in the creation of Pakistan. “We equally share in the joys of the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas,” he said, while also paying tribute to the services of Christian employees in government hospitals.
Khawaja Salman Rafique commended the Principal of SIMS, Professor Zohra Khanam, and her team for arranging a beautifully decorated ceremony. He also participated in the celebration by cutting a Christmas cake alongside attendees.
The event featured speeches by Principal Professor Zohra Khanam, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari, and Farid James Channon, who shared messages of unity, peace, and inclusivity.
A large number of Christian employees, including Father James, Pastor Nadeem, MS Dr. Abid Mahmood Ghauri, and others attended the ceremony.
