Khawaja Salman Rafique Visits Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on the complaint of air conditioners malfunctioning

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din accompanied by Medical Superintendent PIC Dr Farooq Ahmed briefed the provincial minister about situation of air conditioners in PIC.

The minister summoned the owner of the company concerned in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that "I have come to PIC to inspect the process of repairing of air conditioners", adding that seven new ACs were being installed immediately to save PIC patients from any kind of hassle.

He directed the secretary health to prepare a detailed report on the breakdown and repair process of air conditioners in PIC.

