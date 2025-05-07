Khawaja Salman, thousands of citizens attend martyrs' funeral prayers in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, along with thousands of citizens, participated in the funeral prayers for those martyred in the recent Indian attack in Bahawalpur.

He offered prayers for the safety and security of Pakistan and its people. Prominent officials, including Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer, and other key personalities, were also present to pay their respects.

In his remarks, Khawaja Salman Rafique condemned India’s aggressive actions, stating that the Modi government’s targeting of Pakistani civilians is a clear violation of international laws.

He emphasized that such cowardly acts could not break the resolve of the Pakistani people, who stand united with their government and armed forces in the face of aggression. He criticised India's false narrative around the Pahalgam incident, describing it as a shameful attempt to destabilise peace in the region. The minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to peace and its determination to defend its sovereignty.