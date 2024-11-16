Khawaja Salman visits PDMA, says efforts intensified to combat smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the Punjab government is taking all possible measures to combat smog. During a visit to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) office on Saturday, he emphasized the importance of public cooperation in addressing the environmental challenge.

Speaking to the media, the minister highlighted the government's efforts to raise awareness through print, electronic, and social media. "Smog can be avoided by taking precautionary measures, and citizens are urged to follow the advised lockdown for their safety," he said.

Khawaja Salman Rafique assured that the provincial government is working on long-term policies to eliminate smog, focusing on sustainable solutions to address the recurring issue.

During the visit, the minister toured the PDMA control room to review the smog situation. PDMA Director Zaheer Liaquat provided a detailed briefing on the current levels of fog and smog, informing the minister that the situation is expected to persist for the next few days.

The PDMA is actively conducting public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on preventive measures against smog. The minister reiterated the government's commitment to protecting public health and urged citizens to adhere to safety guidelines.

"By working together and following precautions, we can mitigate the harmful effects of smog and ensure a healthier environment for everyone," Khawaja Salman Rafique concluded.