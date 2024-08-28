Open Menu

Khawaja Salman Visits Rana Tanveer's Residence To Condole His Brother's Death

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday visited the residence of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain to express his profound condolences on the passing of Rana Tanveer's elder brother, Rana Afzaal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday visited the residence of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain to express his profound condolences on the passing of Rana Tanveer's elder brother, Rana Afzaal.

During his visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique conveyed his deep sorrow over the loss, stating, "May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of Rana Afzaal in the hereafter and grant patience to Rana Tanveer and his family during this difficult time."

The Provincial Health Minister also remarked that the party has lost a sincere and loyal ally in the form of the late Rana Afzaal, whose dedication and service will be remembered with great respect.

