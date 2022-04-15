UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Shahzeb Akram Appointed Convener Of FPCCI Body On Govt Affairs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :President FPCCI, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, has appointed Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, immediate past senior vice president of FPCCI, as the Convener of the high-powered Government Affairs and Coordination Committee of this apex trade body of the country.

Khwaja Shahzeb Akram is a senior and successful industrialist committed to promote trade and industry, besides welfare of the country's business community, said a press release issued by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry here on Friday FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh emphasized that FPCCI was an apolitical institution of the national importance and the business community through this supreme forum wanted amicable working relations with all government functionaries and organizations---- Federal or provincial.

He reposed confidence in Khwaja Shahzeb describing him as renowned industrialist, serial entrepreneur and accomplished business leader.He said Khwaja would be the focal person of the trade and industrial community for the business-to-government (B2G) relations and redressal of the issues facing trade and industry.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also appointed another experienced businessman Aethesham-ul- Haq as Deputy Convener of the committee to assist Khawaja Shahzeb Akram. Aethesham-ul- Haq specialized in policy advocacy and representing the business community on government forums.

