Khawar Hussain's Second Postmortem Conducted At LUH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 10:42 PM
A renewed postmortem of the Karachi based journalist Khawar Hussain, whose dead body was found from his car in Sanghar district on August 16, was performed at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) here on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A renewed postmortem of the Karachi based journalist Khawar Hussain, whose dead body was found from his car in Sanghar district on August 16, was performed at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) here on Monday.
Dr Waseem Khan, one of the 3 doctors in the medical board who performed the autopsy, told the media that 5 different samples were collected from his body.
He refused to share the autopsy's initial findings, saying that the initial report would be issued in a day or two while the final report would be prepared in the light of the lab test reports of the samples.
"There were no marks of torture," he confirmed while responding to a query.
He informed that the forensic expert Prof Dr Wahid Ali Nahiyon and Additional Police Surgeon Dr Ameen were part of the board.
The journalist's dead body was later shifted to Sanghar district for his burial.
Recent Stories
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain
Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affair ..
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev
Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom
Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan i ..
Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH
Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..
RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure
The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates ..
Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation ..
SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch ..47 seconds ago
-
Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom49 seconds ago
-
Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan in next 24 hours: FFD50 seconds ago
-
Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH52 seconds ago
-
Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap57 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitude for addressing pol ..12 minutes ago
-
RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure12 minutes ago
-
The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates installation of sola ..12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation due to flooding in ..12 minutes ago
-
SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime probes12 minutes ago
-
TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner28 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam28 minutes ago