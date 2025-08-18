(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A renewed postmortem of the Karachi based journalist Khawar Hussain, whose dead body was found from his car in Sanghar district on August 16, was performed at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) here on Monday.

Dr Waseem Khan, one of the 3 doctors in the medical board who performed the autopsy, told the media that 5 different samples were collected from his body.

He refused to share the autopsy's initial findings, saying that the initial report would be issued in a day or two while the final report would be prepared in the light of the lab test reports of the samples.

"There were no marks of torture," he confirmed while responding to a query.

He informed that the forensic expert Prof Dr Wahid Ali Nahiyon and Additional Police Surgeon Dr Ameen were part of the board.

The journalist's dead body was later shifted to Sanghar district for his burial.