Khawar Maneka Accuses Imran Khan Of Ruining His 28-year Marriage

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2023 | 02:31 PM

The ex-husband of Bushra Bibi reveales that Bushra remarried the PTI chief just a month and a half after their divorce in November 2017, a fact of which he claimed to be unaware.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2023) Khawar Maneka, the former spouse of Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, has accused the PTI chief of disrupting their 28-year marriage under the guise of spiritual guidance.

“Our marriage was happy, lasting 28 years, and it was the PTI chief who caused its ruin,” said Maneka while giving an interview to a local private tv on Monday night.

He revealed that Bushra remarried the PTI chief just a month and a half after their divorce in November 2017, a fact of which he claimed to be unaware.

Maneka expressed dissatisfaction with the PTI chief's uninvited visits to his home, mentioning an incident where he reportedly asked him to leave with the help of domestic staff.

During the PTI's protest sit-in in Islamabad, Maneka claimed that Maryam Watto, the sister of the former first lady, facilitated meetings between the PTI chief and Bushra, leading to frequent encounters.

Maneka asserted that his mother had warned against the PTI chief, advising against allowing him into the house.

He alleged that Bushra maintained secret, overnight phone conversations with the PTI chief through a number provided by Farah Gogi at his request.

Six months before their divorce, Bushra separated and moved to her house in Pakpattan city, refusing to return despite Maneka's insistence.

Maneka disclosed receiving a message from Farah Gogi, asking him to divorce 'Pinky' (Bushra's alias).

On November 14, 2017, he sent divorce papers through Farah, and later, Farah and Zulfi Bukhari urged him to alter the divorce date on papers to accommodate the PTI chief's political ambitions.

