Khayaban-i-Ameen Housing Society affectees get letters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau NAB ) Friday handed over possession letters of apartments and plots in Blocks E, H and K among 250 affectees of Khayaban-i-Ameen Housing Society.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA) Chaudhary Khaleequz-Zaman distributed the letters during a ceremony held at Regional Headquarters in which hundreds of affectees of Khayaban-i-Ameen Housing Society also attended the ceremony.

In October 2018, the NAB arranged the first ceremony in which possession letters of 1,400 plots and 150 houses worth Rs 4.

70 billion were handed over to affectees of Khayaban-i-Ameen Housing Society. Later, two more ceremonies were also held in May and July 2019 to distribute letters of 1,531 plots and 443 houses among affectees.

Moreover, till date approximately 4,000 affectees of Khayaban-i-Ameen Housing Society comprising Blocks E, H, K, P, Q, R, S, L, M, N and B had so far been benefited due to the efforts of NAB Lahore.