Khayal Ahmed Kastro visits Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Monday visited Alhamra here, after assumption of his charge.

According to spokesperson, Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar welcomed the Minister and presented a bouquet to him.

During his visit, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar briefed him regarding formation of culture side and all the organisations.

The Minister was also given a presentation regarding performance and role of the Punjab Arts Council, Lahore Museum, Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC), BWP & Lyallpur museums.

On this occasion, the minister said that he will take systematic and concrete measure to strengthen the culture and creative sector as it contributed to the economy.

He also expressed his appreciation to keep up traditions, heritage and preserve art and the artists.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director, Saman Rai briefed the minister about the details of Alhamra's working. Rai further explained that council performed even in the most difficult circumstances like COVID-19 and conducted exhibitions, calligraphy workshops.

The minister appreciated the artists support fund by the department and vowed to do more in this respect for welfare of artists, creation of more arts councils in the future.

Heads of Culture organisations, Lahore Museum and other officers of Information & Culture department were also present.