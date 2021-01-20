UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khazana Sugar Mills Sealed Over Defaulting Property Tax

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Khazana Sugar Mills sealed over defaulting property tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday in its drive against non-payment of property tax has sealed Khazana Sugar Mills on Charasadda Road here.

Excise Department said a vigorous drive against defaulters of property tax was underway across the province following strict directives of the Special Assistant to the Chief Minster for Excise and Taxation, Ghazan Jamal.

It said the management of Khazana Sugar Mills was time and again warned to pay the property tax however it failed to submit the tax.

The Excise Department officials said the mill would remain sealed until the property tax was paid.

The mill was defaulting property tax amounting to over Rs 10 million rupees, the department said adding no negligence in payment of property tax would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Million

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan desires to enga ..

7 minutes ago

Rasool Bux Palijo paid tributes through live portr ..

3 minutes ago

Broadsheet case again exposed corrupt mafia: Shibl ..

3 minutes ago

Output of LCVs falls 4.28% in five months

8 minutes ago

Khanewal takes lead in anti-polio drive results

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims more 16 lives, 573 new cases re ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.