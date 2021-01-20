Khazana Sugar Mills sealed over defaulting property tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday in its drive against non-payment of property tax has sealed Khazana Sugar Mills on Charasadda Road here.

Excise Department said a vigorous drive against defaulters of property tax was underway across the province following strict directives of the Special Assistant to the Chief Minster for Excise and Taxation, Ghazan Jamal.

It said the management of Khazana Sugar Mills was time and again warned to pay the property tax however it failed to submit the tax.

The Excise Department officials said the mill would remain sealed until the property tax was paid.

The mill was defaulting property tax amounting to over Rs 10 million rupees, the department said adding no negligence in payment of property tax would be tolerated.