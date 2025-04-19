Kheal Das Kohistani credits PML-N leadership for navigating country out of default

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Minister of State Kheal Das Kohistani Saturday credited the PML-N leadership for successfully navigated the country out of economic default headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif', who prioritized state affairs over political considerations.

In an interview with ptv news, Kohistani lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, stating that his wise decisions and commitment to prioritizing the country's interests over politics have been pivotal in steering the nation forward.

While criticizing the PTI, Minister of State said that they have been creating hurdles in the country's progress and playing an irresponsible opposition role.

He contrasted this with the PML-N leadership's commitment to prioritizing state affairs and making wise decisions for the nation's overall interests.

Kheal Das also extended his appreciation to overseas Pakistanis for their significant contribution to the country's economy.

He highlighted that their remittances, amounting to $4.1 billion, have contributed enormously in stabilizing the economy and supporting the nation's development.

Kohistani praised the overseas Pakistanis for their unwavering support and commitment to their homeland, recognizing their efforts as a crucial component of Pakistan's economic progress.

Minister also highlighted the government's efforts to modernize the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) by transforming its outdated system into a digitalized one.

This move aims to enhance efficiency, reduce corruption, and increase tax collection, he added.

By leveraging technology, the FBR can streamline tax processes, improve taxpayer services and reduce compliance costs, he added.

Kohistani emphasized that the government is committed to broadening the tax base and increasing taxation in a way that minimizes the burden on the salaried class.

By implementing reforms and improving tax collection mechanisms, the government aims to reduce the tax burden on ordinary citizens while ensuring that large corporations and high-net-worth individuals contribute their fair share, he

added.

This approach will help promote economic growth, reduce inequality, and ensure that the tax system is more equitable and efficient, he concluded.