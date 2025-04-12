Kheal Das Kohistani Slams PTI Over Silence On Terrorism, Migrant Crisis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Minister of State Kheal Das Kohistani on Saturday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its silence on pressing issues like terrorism and Afghan migrant crisis, asserting that PTI's inability to address public welfare concerns has led to chaos both nationally and within the party itself.
In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, the minister slammed PTI for its glaring negligence on terrorism, a critical national concern, accusing the party of deliberately fostering chaos and spreading destructive narratives against the country and its patriotic citizens.
Kheal Das Kohistani criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that they had been rejected by the people and should respect the public mandate rather than creating chaos and spreading false narratives to mislead the youth.
The state minister said that PTI has been hijacked by immature individuals who prioritize their own interests over the party's well-being and are in dire need of mature and sensible leadership. PTI leaders like Imran Ismail and Asad Umar are being ignored within the party, he highlighting internal conflicts and potential leadership issues, he said.
Kohistani credited PML-N leadership for the country's progress, highlighting their governance and development initiatives as key to national advancement.
