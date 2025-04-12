Open Menu

Kheal Das Kohistani Slams PTI Over Silence On Terrorism, Migrant Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Kheal Das Kohistani slams PTI over silence on terrorism, migrant crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Minister of State Kheal Das Kohistani on Saturday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its silence on pressing issues like terrorism and Afghan migrant crisis, asserting that PTI's inability to address public welfare concerns has led to chaos both nationally and within the party itself.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, the minister slammed PTI for its glaring negligence on terrorism, a critical national concern, accusing the party of deliberately fostering chaos and spreading destructive narratives against the country and its patriotic citizens.

Kheal Das Kohistani criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that they had been rejected by the people and should respect the public mandate rather than creating chaos and spreading false narratives to mislead the youth.

The state minister said that PTI has been hijacked by immature individuals who prioritize their own interests over the party's well-being and are in dire need of mature and sensible leadership. PTI leaders like Imran Ismail and Asad Umar are being ignored within the party, he highlighting internal conflicts and potential leadership issues, he said.

Kohistani credited PML-N leadership for the country's progress, highlighting their governance and development initiatives as key to national advancement.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

5 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

5 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

5 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

6 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

7 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

7 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

9 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan