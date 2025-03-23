Kheal Das Kohistani visited Mazar-e-Quaid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Kheal Das Kohistani visited the Mazar -e- Quaid on the occasion of Pakistan Day and offered prayers. He also laid blowers and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.

Later, while talking to the media, Kheal Das Kohistani said that I congratulate the entire nation on Pakistan Day. In Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan, every religion has the ideal of religious freedom. We face challenge of terrorism today, but we will win this war. We are proud of out army which has always eradicated terrorism.

He said PTI founder had a record of not attending national security meetings, and even when he was the Prime Minister, he did not attend the meetings.

PTI has split, only one percent of people are with founder PTI he added.

State Minister further said our party has save the country from default, all parties including Pakistan Muslim league (N), PPP, and MQM have decided that we have to save Pakistan. he said, they have reduced inflation from 80 percent to 30 percent.

In response to a question, the Minister of state said that CCI meeting is going to be held and the issue of canals will be brought up in the CCI meeting. This matter can be resolved only at the forum.