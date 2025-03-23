Open Menu

Kheal Das Kohistani Visited Mazar-e-Quaid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Kheal Das Kohistani visited Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Kheal Das Kohistani visited the Mazar -e- Quaid on the occasion of Pakistan Day and offered prayers. He also laid blowers and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.

Later, while talking to the media, Kheal Das Kohistani said that I congratulate the entire nation on Pakistan Day. In Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan, every religion has the ideal of religious freedom. We face challenge of terrorism today, but we will win this war. We are proud of out army which has always eradicated terrorism.

He said PTI founder had a record of not attending national security meetings, and even when he was the Prime Minister, he did not attend the meetings.

PTI has split, only one percent of people are with founder PTI he added.

State Minister further said our party has save the country from default, all parties including Pakistan Muslim league (N), PPP, and MQM have decided that we have to save Pakistan. he said, they have reduced inflation from 80 percent to 30 percent.

In response to a question, the Minister of state said that CCI meeting is going to be held and the issue of canals will be brought up in the CCI meeting. This matter can be resolved only at the forum.

Recent Stories

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

56 minutes ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

2 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

4 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

4 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

6 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan