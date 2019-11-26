According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, Kheer is Pakistan’s favorite wedding dessert, followed closely by Gajar ka Halwa

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, what is the best sweet dish for a wedding function (whether the function is in the morning or in the evening)?” In response, Kheer was preferred by 32% Pakistanis as a sweet dish for a wedding function.

Another 33% Pakistan prefer Gajar ka halwa as a sweet dish for a wedding function, 20% Pakistanis prefer Zarda, 9% prefer doodh dulari, and 4% prefer other sweet dishes. 2% did not know or did not respond.