Kheer Is Pakistan’s Favorite Wedding Dessert, Followed Closely By Gajar Ka Halwa

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:57 AM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, Kheer is Pakistan’s favorite wedding dessert, followed closely by Gajar ka Halwa

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, Kheer is Pakistan’s favorite wedding dessert, followed closely by Gajar ka Halwa.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, what is the best sweet dish for a wedding function (whether the function is in the morning or in the evening)?” In response, Kheer was preferred by 32% Pakistanis as a sweet dish for a wedding function.

Another 33% Pakistan prefer Gajar ka halwa as a sweet dish for a wedding function, 20% Pakistanis prefer Zarda, 9% prefer doodh dulari, and 4% prefer other sweet dishes. 2% did not know or did not respond.

