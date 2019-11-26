According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, Kheer is Pakistan's favorite wedding dessert, followed closely by Gajar ka Halwa

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, Kheer is Pakistan's favorite wedding dessert, followed closely by Gajar ka Halwa.A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "In your opinion, what is the best sweet dish for a wedding function (whether the function is in the morning or in the evening)?" In response, Kheer was preferred by 32%Pakistanis as a sweet dish for a wedding function.

Another 33% Pakistan prefer Gajar ka halwa as a sweet dish for a wedding function, 20% Pakistanis prefer Zarda, 9% prefer doodh dulari, and 4% prefer other sweet dishes. 2% did not know or did not respond.