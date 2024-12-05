'Khelta Punjab' Games Competitions Concluded:
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The 'Khelta Punjab' games competitions organized by sports board was concluded at the football ground in Company Bagh on Thursday.
The vibrant closing ceremony was graced by Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, Provincial Minister for Ushr and Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, District Police Officer Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi, and ADC General Umar Farooq.
Cash prizes and trophies of Rs 4.5 million were distributed among players and teams who excelled in 12 different sports.
Competitions were held at the divisional level of basketball, badminton, volleyball, football, table tennis, cricket, hockey, archery, and kabaddi.
A total of 99 male and 38 female athletes were awarded prizes and trophies for their outstanding performances.
Divisional Sports Officer Rauf Bajwa, District Sports Officer Saima Manzoor, players, officials, and sports enthusiasts were also present at the ceremony.
The Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan congratulated the winning teams and players and expressed his best wishes for their future endeavors.
The provincial minister appreciated the vision of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz for a healthy and 'Khelta Punjab'.
He said that the Chief Minister was working tirelessly to promote healthy activities among the youth and was actively engaged in bringing new talent to the forefront through sports.
He further stated that after the scholarship and laptop scheme, the 'Khelta Punjab' program reflects that the current government is working wholeheartedly for the youth.
Before the closing ceremony, a kabaddi final match was played between Sargodha and Khushab team, which Sargodha Kabaddi team won.
On this occasion, the police band entertained the audience with their melodies.
