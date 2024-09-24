'Khelta Punjab Games' mega event to start on 2nd October, Div Sports Officer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) CM Punjab's sports initiative 'Khelta Punjab' will be kicked off on 2nd October in which 18 teams from Rawalpindi Division, comprising men's and women's will be participating.

According to the details, 12 men's and 6 women's teams for different sports will take part in the event which will be played in four districts of Rawalpindi Division.

Divisional Sports Officer, Waheed Ahmed in a statement has urged the local clubs and players to register their teams to their respective Tehsils and districts.

The players can also contact the Divisional Sports Officer or register online under Punjab Sports.

Waheed Ahmad said that all the preparations for the Khailta Punjab Games have been completed for the successful organization of the event.

He said that in the first phase at the district level and in the second phase at the division level competitions will be held. He informed that a prize money of Rs 7.0 (seven) million has been allocated for the event.