'Khelta Punjab' initiative set to boost local sports talent, infrastructure

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The district administration has started preparations for the 'Khelta Punjab' initiative, a province-wide programme spearheaded by the Punjab Sports board, to promote sports culture and encourage young talent across the province.

Under the directives of the provincial government, efforts were now underway to enhance sports facilities, encourage youth participation and cultivate emerging talent within local communities.

This was said by District Sports Officer (DSO) Kaleem Khan while talking to the media on Thursday, outlined several aspects of the initiative which aims to provide a dynamic and competitive environment for aspiring athletes. As part of these preparations, Faisal Stadium was being upgraded to offer modern facilities, making it a central venue for hosting various sports. The government’s investment in stadium infrastructure signals a commitment to ensuring that young athletes have access to professional-grade environments to prove their skills.

The first phase of district-level competitions was scheduled from 1st to 6th November in the district, showcasing six different sports, including cricket. This range of sports would provide a broad platform for young athletes, allowing participants from all backgrounds to demonstrate their abilities, DSO said and added that the program aimed to inspire both seasoned players and newcomers to the world of competitive sports.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Qurat-ul-Ain Memon and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Ajmal Khan Chandia will formally inaugurate the event, highlighting the support and involvement of the local administration in promoting such activities. The participation underscores the government’s dedication to bringing sports opportunities to local communities and encouraging public engagement.

District Sports Officer, noted that the "Khelta Punjab" program was not only a series of sports competitions but also an effective means of identifying and nurturing young talent that might otherwise remain hidden. He highlighted that this initiative would open doors for local youth, providing them with opportunities to pursue sports professionally, build confidence, and potentially contribute to regional and national teams in the future.

He maintained that the "Khelta Punjab" program will expand to other districts in its subsequent phases, with Dera Ghazi Khan set to host the next round of competitions. By reaching into the heart of various districts, the program ensures that opportunities were extended beyond major urban centers, making competitive sports more accessible to all.