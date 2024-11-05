‘Khelta Punjab Program’ Hockey Competitions Begin
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Two matches were played at the opening of hockey competitions at hockey stadium here on Tuesday.
The competitions were conducted under CM Punjab Khelta Punjab Programme.
Former MPA Rana Ali Abbas Khan with Barrister Mian Afaq Tahir Jamil kicked started the competitions
by hitting the ball.
Divisional sports Officer Tariq Nazir and others were present on the occasion.
In the first match, Islamnagar hockey club beat C-Corporation club by 2-0 goals. Second match
was won by Faisalabad hockey club from Usman club by 3-0 and MH Atif hockey club defeated
Al-Aqsa hockey club by 3-1 goals.
The last contest between Tariq hockey club and Khan hockey club ended in a draw by 1-1 goals.
