Khetran Eleven wins final of cricket tournament

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Peaceful & Prosperous Balochistan cricket Tournament's final match was played between two teams of Hajikot Eleven One and Khetran Eleven One on Sunday.

Frontier Corps's (FC) Maiwand Rifel had organized Peaceful & Prosperous Balochistan Cricket Tournament in order to improve sports activities in the area.

Khetran Eleven One won the match by 6 wickets and became the Champions of Tape Ball Cricket in Barkhan.

Deputy Commissioner Barkhan along with FC Wing Commander and other Notables watched the final match.

After the match, prize Distribution Ceremony was held and Trophies & Cash Prizes were given to Winning Team and Runner Ups.