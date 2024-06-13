Khetran Terms Federal Budget People Friendly
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran on Thursday said that the Federal government has presented the budget of 24-25 as people-friendly and the fruits would be available to the public very soon.
He said that the Balochistan government also presented a people-friendly budget under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.
In his statement, the provincial minister has paid tribute to Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his team in difficult financial situations.
He said that the journey of sustainable development was beginning and the country was coming out of the state of economic crisis day by day.
He said that the budget was exactly in line with the aspirations of the people saying that in the federal budget, efforts have been made to provide maximum relief to the people.
The country's conditions will improve further by the grace of Allah, inflation is being decreased and a people-friendly budget will also be presented in Balochistan, he stated.
