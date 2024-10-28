Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Monday said that the rapid development of districts was the top priority of provincial government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Monday said that the rapid development of districts was the top priority of provincial government.

He said that measures were being taken under a comprehensive strategy to achieve this goal.

He said that he would raise full voice on every available platform to ensure the rights of the districts and address the issues being faced by the people.

He emphasized that all development projects in the districts would be planned in consultation with the elected representatives of the local people, considering their needs and prioritizing projects that benefit the maximum

number of people.

The Minister also ensured that no area would be treated unfairly in development projects and every area would receive its due share.