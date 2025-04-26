Khichi calls cultural diplomacy crucial to weave mutual respect, trust among nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Aurangzeb Khan Khichi on Saturday emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening ties between nations and promoting mutual respect and appreciation for diverse cultural expressions.

The minister expressed his insight during the Asian Cultural Cooperation Forum+ 2025 in Hong Kong while leading a delegation from Pakistan along with Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman and Director-General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Ayub Jamali.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the bonds forged through cultural exchanges were powerful catalysts for fostering goodwill and understanding among nations.

The Minister highlighted the significance of cultural exchanges in building bridges of understanding and cooperation, in the context of the event’s theme “Connect, Create, Engage: Bridging Cultures for All.

"

Furthermore, the Minister underscored Pakistan's commitment to promoting arts and culture on the global stage.

The Forum, themed "Connect, Create, Engage: Bridging Cultures for All," provided a platform for cultural exchange and collaboration among Asian nations. Pakistan's delegation, representing the country's rich and diverse cultural heritage, engaged in discussions, workshops, and networking sessions aimed at fostering greater cultural understanding and cooperation across the region.

The Pakistani delegation's participation in the Asian Cultural Cooperation Forum+ 2025 reaffirms Pakistan's dedication to enhancing cultural diplomacy and fostering meaningful dialogue with Asian counterparts. Through such engagements, Pakistan continues to showcase its vibrant cultural heritage and strengthen cultural ties with nations around the world.