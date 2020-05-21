Khichi inspects implementation of SOPs at General Bus Stand

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzaib Khan Khichi on Thursday visited General Bus Stand Badami Bagh, here to inspect the implementation of SOPs laid down by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rehman Gilani, Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Chaudhry Iqbal and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Administrator General Bus Stand Ahmed Raza Butt gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the preventive measures taken against coronavirus.

Jahanaib Khan Khichi expressed satisfaction over the adherence to government's orders issued to the transport sector to deal with COVID-19. He also inspected intra-city transport system as well as the facilities being provided to the passengers at the General Bus Stand.

He directed the administration to ensure modern transport facilities for the passengers besides managing clean rest rooms and sitting areas.

He also directed to further improve sanitation system at the General Bus Stand as well as taking continuous steps for the eradication of coronavirus pandemic. He also inquired the problems being faced by drivers and transporters and assured them that their concerns would be addressed. The minister also interacted with the passengers and thanked them for their cooperation with the staff in implementing the SOPs.

Jahanzeb Khan Khichi thanked the transporters for their cooperation with the government and said that the health of the people was their top most priority. The provincial government was committed to provide comfortable and modern transport facilities to the people and no stone would be left unturned to achieve this goal, he added.