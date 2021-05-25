"Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" Program To Start From May 27

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to start "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" program from May 27, 2021 and this program will comprise over 3 weeks.

Under this program first week will be observed as "Hafta Safai", second as "Nakasi-e-Aab" and third as "Safai Suthrai of public buildings".

In this regard a meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in the chair while Director General FDA Dr. Faisal Azeem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Numan Ali, Muhammad Haider, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, District Coordinator Health Dr. Zulqarnain, Metropolitan Corporation, Colleges, Waste Management Company and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner apprised all the concerned departments about priorities of the government and said that important task of cleaning, drainage and cleaning of government buildings should be carried out responsibly.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners and officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Metropolitan Corporation to ensure implementation of this program.

The DC while urging the Tiger Force to participate in the program, said that un-functional street lights should also be replaced whereas wall-chalking and banners should be removed from trees and electric poles in addition to the removal of waste, debris, garbage, etc.

He said that feedback would be taken directly from the people on the target given by the government every week and the officers who did not meet expectations of the people would have to be held accountable.