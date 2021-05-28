UrduPoint.com
"Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" Programme Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:05 PM

The Metropolitan Corporation staff on Friday continued cleanliness under the "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" Programme in the city for the second day and completed cleaning work in High Street, Ganjshakar Colony, Fareed Town and Officers Colony

Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) Framaish Ali Chaudhry said the staff is focusing on cleaning as well as removing old banners and hoardings from electricity poles.

He said that the corporation staff completely cleaned up cities and towns, as well as fixed street lights.

