"Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" Programme Launched In Harappa Museum

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A special cleanliness campaign was organised at the Harappa Museum under the programme "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par".

This was stated by curator Harappa Museum Ahmad Nawaz Tipu in a press release issued here on Friday.

He said that special attention was being paid to lift the building material around the newly constructed auditorium and debris would be disposed of in a few days.

He appealed to tourists visiting the museum to put wrappers and shoppers in a dustbin so that beauty of the archeological site could be maintained.