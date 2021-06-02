UrduPoint.com
'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' Unique Public Service Model '

Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' programme is a unique model of public service initiated by the provincial government under which people are being served at their doorstep

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' programme is a unique model of public service initiated by the provincial government under which people are being served at their doorstep.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said during the previous regimes, models of looting and corruption were introduced instead of public service.

Musarrat Cheema said public service initiative of the chief minister was getting popularity and immense acceptance in every segment of society, adding that public issues were being resolved on priority basis.

She said 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' programme was a model of reforms which will changed the life style of public service.

She asked the people to download public service application and register their complaints which will besolved on priority. The government departments were being closely monitored with the help of modern technology for effective monitoring of the programme, she said.

