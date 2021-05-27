UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par' Launched To Keep City Clean

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:15 PM

'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par' launched to keep city clean

The program 'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par' has been launched in Rawalpindi on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The program 'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par' has been launched in Rawalpindi on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazar.

It was inaugurated by Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Owais Manzoor Tarar and Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandari. The program was started with the cleaning of building waste at Millat Colony, Committee Chowk where the building waste was removed from the roadside with the help of a heavy machinery.

At a camp set up on the occasion, promotional materials on the android application 'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par ' was also distributed among the citizens.

Talking to the citizens on the occasion, Owais Manzoor Tarar, Managing Director, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has empowered the people in the 'Khidmat Aapki Dahliz Par' clean-up drive and all government departments are accountable to the people.

He said that through the application launched under this program, every citizen can lodge a complaint regarding filth which will be present on the central dashboard and the concerned department will rectify the complaint with pictorial evidence Owais Manzoor said that under the program 'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par', Rawalpindi will be made waste free and all dirt, garbage and building waste will be removed.

Assistant Commissioner Waqas Sikandari said that the use of technology has made the program unique.

He said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzar, all the targets of cleanliness would be achieved and action will be taken against those who illegally dump building materials on the roadsides.

Citizens present on the occasion termed the launch of the mobile app as an encouraging step and said that with its help they feel empowered and they do not need to visit any mobile number or office to lodge a complaint.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Punjab Mobile Company Visit Rawalpindi All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Nigeria appoints new army chief

2 minutes ago

KP CM directs PTI MPAs to play role in ensuring se ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong woman breaks record for fastest ascent o ..

2 minutes ago

Swiss Email Provider Says Message About Ryanair Bo ..

3 minutes ago

Cyprus to Lift Coronavirus Curfew From June 10 - G ..

3 minutes ago

Two Pakistani peacekeepers among 129 honoured with ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.