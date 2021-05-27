'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par' launched to keep city clean

The program 'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par' has been launched in Rawalpindi on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The program 'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par' has been launched in Rawalpindi on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazar.

It was inaugurated by Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Owais Manzoor Tarar and Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandari. The program was started with the cleaning of building waste at Millat Colony, Committee Chowk where the building waste was removed from the roadside with the help of a heavy machinery.

At a camp set up on the occasion, promotional materials on the android application 'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par ' was also distributed among the citizens.

Talking to the citizens on the occasion, Owais Manzoor Tarar, Managing Director, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has empowered the people in the 'Khidmat Aapki Dahliz Par' clean-up drive and all government departments are accountable to the people.

He said that through the application launched under this program, every citizen can lodge a complaint regarding filth which will be present on the central dashboard and the concerned department will rectify the complaint with pictorial evidence Owais Manzoor said that under the program 'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par', Rawalpindi will be made waste free and all dirt, garbage and building waste will be removed.

Assistant Commissioner Waqas Sikandari said that the use of technology has made the program unique.

He said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzar, all the targets of cleanliness would be achieved and action will be taken against those who illegally dump building materials on the roadsides.

Citizens present on the occasion termed the launch of the mobile app as an encouraging step and said that with its help they feel empowered and they do not need to visit any mobile number or office to lodge a complaint.