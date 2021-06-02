"Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par" Programme In Full Swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Khaliqdad said that "Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par" programme was in full swing in the city.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that 532 activities had so far been carried out by the Metropolitan Corporation while 72 out of 83 complaints received on the app had been resolved.

He said that 'Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par' was an excellent model of providing services to citizens in which, the citizens could get the cleaning and municipal services at their doorstep through the app.

'' The staff of the municipality is playing its role in keeping the city clean while cleaning the streets and bazaars was being done effectively'', he said.

Khaliqdad appealed to the people to be a part of this revolutionary programme of the governmentso that Sargodha could be made a truly clean and environment friendly.