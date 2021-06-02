UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par" Programme In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Khaliqdad said that "Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par" programme was in full swing in the city.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that 532 activities had so far been carried out by the Metropolitan Corporation while 72 out of 83 complaints received on the app had been resolved.

He said that 'Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par' was an excellent model of providing services to citizens in which, the citizens could get the cleaning and municipal services at their doorstep through the app.

'' The staff of the municipality is playing its role in keeping the city clean while cleaning the streets and bazaars was being done effectively'', he said.

Khaliqdad appealed to the people to be a part of this revolutionary programme of the governmentso that Sargodha could be made a truly clean and environment friendly.

Related Topics

Sargodha

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Italian President on Repu ..

15 minutes ago

Babar Azam to marry his cousin next year  

35 minutes ago

PTI govt is hiding mismanagement of economy, claim ..

54 minutes ago

CAR's Prime Minister to Attend Russia's Flagship E ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow to Maintain Instructors' Presence in CAR De ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 in man ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.