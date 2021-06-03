Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par" Programme In Full Swing

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul said that the process of cleaning work was underway in the district under the Punjab government's programme "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par"

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul said that the process of cleaning work was underway in the district under the Punjab government's programme "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" .

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said that 25,585 activities had so far been carried in the district under the programme, including 7,784 in Kasur tehsil, 7,669 in Patoki, 5,929 in Chunian and 3,203 in Kot Radha Kishan tehsil.

He said elimination of wall chalking was in full swing in the district and special attention was being paid to cleanliness of urban as well as rural areas.

In all tehsils, action was being taken on priority basis to achieve 100% results of the programme, she added.