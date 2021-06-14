"Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par" Programme In Full Swing

(@FahadShabbir)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 16342 activities were completed during the second week,under "Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par" programme here.

While giving details,SNA Zeeshan ul Haq said on Monday that cleanliness of sewerage lines,main holes and removal of wall chalking were carried out in all the villages,cities during this week.He added that this would help in upcoming monsoon season.

He said 6711 tasks were completed in tehsil council Sahiwal,3302 in metro corporation Sahiwal,3293 in municipal committee Chichawatni,1930 in tehsil council Chichawatni,577 in town committee Kameer and 529 activities were completed in Harrappa.

He said that the cleanliness of government departments including white wash, steps to beautify the green belts would be completed in third week.

He directed all concerned departments to complete their tasks within the stipulated time frame and work hard to achieve 100 per cent target.