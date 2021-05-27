'Khidmat ap ki dehleez per' program launched in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :District administration launched 'Khidmat ap ki dehleez per' program under the directions of Punjab government with aim of better service delivery to citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad inaugurated the programme at Katchehry chowk here on Thursday.

The Multan waste management company started the program by washing Katchehry chowk with water bowsers.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that launching of the program is revolutionary step of the provincial government.

He said that it would help to improve service delivery and base of good governance.

Mr Ali Shahzad informed that the first phase of the Khidmat ap ki dehleez per'program was consisted on three weeks.

In first week, special focus will be given on cleanliness and debris to be lifted from the city along with waste.

The repairing of street lights and wall chalking will be removed.

Similarly, the drainage of sewerage water, repairing of manholes and cleanliness of public toilets would be made in second week.

In third week, cleanliness and white washing of government buildings, schools, hospitals and health centres will be made.

The performance of all departments will be monitored through dashboard and App.

The ranking of all districts will be made regarding performance.

He said that the citizens could register their complaints through App.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that the the company has prepared cleanliness week plan.

He said that the debris would be lifted from residential and commercial areas along with waste.

He said that they would strive hard that MWMC got first position regarding cleanliness across the province.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair and others were present.