Khidmat Apke Dehleez Par launched

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As else where in Punjab " Khidmat Apke Dehleez Par" also launched in Attock.

DC Attock Shehryar Arif Khan launched the programme. He said ,under the programme , apart from routine matters ,the departments would also carry out specific tasks and administration officers would be given targets for each week as per the public needs .

He said,the targets include special campaigns such as removal of wall chalking ,removal of garbage ,tree plantation,sanitation,drainage and road safety .

He said that direct fees back from public would be sought from public on weekends .