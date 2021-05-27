UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khidmat Apke Dehleez Par Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Khidmat Apke Dehleez Par launched

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As else where in Punjab " Khidmat Apke Dehleez Par" also launched in Attock.

DC Attock Shehryar Arif Khan launched the programme. He said ,under the programme , apart from routine matters ,the departments would also carry out specific tasks and administration officers would be given targets for each week as per the public needs .

He said,the targets include special campaigns such as removal of wall chalking ,removal of garbage ,tree plantation,sanitation,drainage and road safety .

He said that direct fees back from public would be sought from public on weekends .

Related Topics

Punjab Road Attock From

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

2 minutes ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

35 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

45 minutes ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

1 hour ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.