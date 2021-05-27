Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par programme kicked off in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia inaugurated the Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par programme here today.

The first week of the programme was dedicated to the cleanliness of the city. For the purpose, Deputy Commissioner visited One Unit Chowk and took part in the cleanliness drive.

The staff and machinery of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company would be used for cleaning the city during the week. Sanitation of water and cleanliness of government offices would also be part of the drive. Deputy Commissioner said that people would be given awareness about the programme.

He said that prompt action would be taken on complaints received on Khidmat@Dehleez app.