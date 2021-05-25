UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par Programme To Be Initiated In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:49 PM

A meeting was held to discuss the preparations for launching the "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" Programme in Bahawalpur Division here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A meeting was held to discuss the preparations for launching the "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" Programme in Bahawalpur Division here today.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal presided over the meeting.

Commissioner told the meeting that the programme will comprise projects of potable clean drinking water, sewerage system, cleanliness and beautification of parks and offices.

He said that all the concerned departments have been assigned their roles in the programme.

He said that direct feedback will be taken from citizens about the programme.

He said that focal persons will be appointed and control rooms will be set up at district levels.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Khan Kathia and officers of concerned departments.

